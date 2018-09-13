Replace ‘negligent’ transport minister: Punjab roadways employees

The Punjab Roadways Employees’ Joint Action Committee on Thursday organised a state-level protest rally at Jalandhar inter-state bus terminus against transport minister Aruna Chaudhary’s ‘indifferent attitude’ towards the demands of roadways workers.

The protestors have also asked chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to replace Chaudhary.

While addressing the gathering, union convener Mangat Khan said the roadways employees are suffering due to the rigid and harsh attitude of the transport minister and Punjab government.

“The government should end contractual system and all workers should be hired on a permanent basis. The transport policy should also be revised. Government promised to end the transport mafia in the state but it is continuing unabated,” said Khan.

“Transport minister Chaudhary is not paying attention to the department. We demand that the transport minister be changed and the ministry be given to someone who can handle it,” said Mangat Khan.

“Promotions are due and employees are outsourced. There is also a shortage of drivers, conductors and workshop staff but the department is not carrying out new recruitments. Instant hiring is currently a necessity. The remaining instalments of daily allowance should be transferred into worker’s accounts,” he added.

