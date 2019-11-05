Reply of Bar associations to plea seeking clarity on order against action sought

cities

Nov 05, 2019

New Delhi The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought the response of the Bar Council of India (BCI) and Bar associations of the city to a plea by the Centre that sought clarification of its Sunday order, which stated that no coercive action be taken against lawyers booked by the police in the aftermath of Saturday’s clashes at the Tis Hazari court.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and justice C Hari Shankar directed the BCI and office bearers of the Bar associations of the city to maintain restraint among their members. The court also issued notices to the Delhi government, BCI and city Bar associations, seeking a response to the plea by the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

The MHA had moved an application seeking clarification, as the police were protesting at their headquarters, demanding action. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Maninder Acharya made an urgent mention before the Chief Justice, after which the matter was heard at 4pm.

Appearing for the BCI, its chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra, said that strong directions have been issued to the lawyers to call of their strike. He said that discussions and deliberations are on and it would be resolved by Wednesday.

They also contended that videos were being circulated on social media to malign the image of lawyers. The associations told the court that the entire legal fraternity cannot be held responsible for stray incidents of violence, in which the persons involved may or may not be lawyers.

The representatives of the Bar also sought a ban on media reporting of the incident. However, the court declined the request. The bench said, “You all are good, reputable lawyers and leaders. Ask your members to exercise restrain”.

It posted the matter for hearing at 3pm on November 6.

However, lawyers said they would continue their strike at all district courts, demanding the arrest of police officers who opened fire at lawyers at the Tis Hazari court.

“Abstinence from work in all Delhi district courts will continue tomorrow (Wednesday). In order to ensure success of the movement, all are requested to maintain the movement peacefully. Litigants be permitted to have access to the court,” the co-ordination committee of the Delhi district courts said, in a statement.

After a meeting among the officer bearers of the BCI, Bar associations and the coordination committee of the district courts on Tuesday evening, members of the Delhi Bar Association (DBA) said they will not end the strike until the police officers responsible are not arrested and their service terminated.

Jaiveer Singh Chauhan, secretary of the DBA, said that the agitation would continue.

Earlier in the day, the BCI condemned the incidents outside Delhi’s Saket court on Monday, wherein lawyers purportedly attacked a policeman. In its statement, the BCI urged leaders of various Bar associations to identify the lawyers in the video and send them their names by Wednesday. It also asked the lawyers to resume work on Tuesday.

“BCI has asked the Coordination Committee of District Court Bar Associations to control the situation in all district Bar complexes and create a congenial atmosphere,” a BCI statement read, adding action would be taken against lawyers “found involved in any act of violence or vandalism.”

KC Mittal, chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), said that the DBA and other Bar associations are yet to decide the next course of action.