Report on fly ash pollution in Faridabad sought

Gurugram The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a factual and action-taken report from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and the district magistrate of Faridabad over the status of a fly ash pond in Faridabad’s Sector 49.

The ash dump, spread over several acres, comprises coal residue disposed of by the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited’s (HPGCL) thermal power plant, which was operational from 1974 to 2011 in Faridabad. With the plant having permanently shut, residents in the area say they now have to contend with the resultant air pollution, due to fine ash particles in their environment.

Until four months ago, ash was being lifted from the site by a private contractor engaged by the HPGCL. “The material was being used for construction, in keeping with previous NGT orders that called for utilisation of fly ash. However, the manner in which it was being transported, in uncovered trucks, was unlawful and causing serious dust pollution in the area,” said JB Sharma, the HSPCB’s regional officer for Faridabad.

“After receiving several complaints, we served a notice to the HPGCL and for the past few months, there has been no lifting of ash from the site. We will convey the same to the NGT. The site is legally compliant,” Sharma said, adding that regular sprinkling of water to suppress fugitive emissions is taking place.

HPGCL representatives could not be contacted for comment despite repeated attempts.

Residents, on the other hand, say that not enough is being done to curb the effects of the ash dump, which worsens in summer, as the surface of the pond dries up and strong winds carry away the ash. “The dust flies right into our homes. It’s beginning to cause serious breathing problems to nearby settlements,” said activist and resident Kailash Bidhuri.

Until 2011, while the plant was functional, fly ash was released as slurry mixed with water. However, once the plant was closed, the supply of water stopped and the slurry dried up. “Over a couple of years after that, the dust problem worsened. Eventually, a few shrubs grew over the ash pond and kept fugitive emissions in check,” said Sanjay Rao Bagul, an activist residing in the nearby Sainik Colony.

In 2016, the NHAI mined the pond and used the ash for construction of the then-upcoming KGP and KMP expressways. A subsequent NGT order in 2017, quoting NHAI in response to a petition by activist Varun Sheokhand, stated, “It is stated by the Learned Counsel appearing for the Respondents including the Project Proponent, National Highways Authority of India that they are lifting the fly ash from the dumping site and are utilizing it for different purposes. It is further stated that the site shortly would be cleared in its entirety.”

Bidhuri said, “To carry the ash away, they had to clear the vegetation and expose the surface of the pond. Several trucks would come every day, lift the ash and drive away, causing dust pollution.”

Despite the claims made before the NGT in 2017, a large volume of toxic fly ash remains abandoned at the site. The substance is known to contain significant amounts of aluminium oxide, calcium oxide and silicon dioxide, in addition to trace amounts of toxic heavy metals.

Activists say the presence of the pond will continue to be a threat to human health and ecology. “Over 30 years worth of fly ash has been dumped here. Fly ash contains extremely toxic heavy metals, which are also seeping into the ground below, possibly contaminating the groundwater. Some sort of impact assessment is needed to assess the pond’s effects on health and the environment,” Bagul said.

