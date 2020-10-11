Residents’ property damaged in rival gang fight in Thane

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2020, 23:56 IST

Two rival criminal gangs from Thane’s Shreenagar area engaged in a street fight on Saturday night. The groups threw stones and attacked each other with rods. Several vehicles of residents were damaged as a result of the fight. Shreenagar police are investigating the matter and are yet to arrest any of the accused.

According to police, the incident took place near the industrial area of Sathe Nagar, Ambedkar Chauk, at Walmiki Pada. On Saturday around 8.30pm, both the groups arrived at the spot with rods and swords and started fighting. Later, they threw stones at each other. By the time police arrived, one person each, from the two groups were injured and others fled the spot. Several residents’ vehicles suffered damages. History-sheeter Amar Tushamkar, 30, and Omkar Bhod, 24, were injured in the incident.

Advocate Shailesh Kadam, said, “All windshields of my car were broken in the incident. These two groups were fighting almost for 20 minutes, throwing stones at each other. I called the police and after they reached, everyone immediately fled from the area. More than 15 people have suffered losses in this incident as their vehicles are damaged.”

Vijay Shinde, senior inspector of Shreenagar police station, said, “Two first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against all the accused under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 324 (voluntarily causes hurt by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We are investigating the matter further.”