Residents protest after stray bull kills 55-yr-old man in Jalandhar

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:13 IST

The family members of a 55-year-old man, who died after being attacked by a stray bull on Sunday evening, held protest at the Goraya town bus stand here on Monday.

Staging a protest against the municipal council authorities and state government for their failure to control cattle menace, the protesters also shut down shops on the stretch of Phagwara and Phillaur National Highway for couple of hours.

Phillaur sub-division magistrate Rajesh Kumar assured the protesters to tackle the stray cattle menace in three days.

Vishal Takkar, a shopkeeper, said that there is panic among people as these cattle wander in large herds posing threat to residents while the MC authorities has turned a blind eye to the problem.

Naveen Punn, one of the protesters, said that government collect cow cess but where does this money go as the officials concerned have failed to address this menace.

“We demand that the state government register an FIR against erring MC officials,” Punn said.

Earlier, the deceased, who was identified as Daya Shankar of Goraya, was attacked by a stray bull when he was riding a two-wheeler on Sunday evening.

TWO DIED ON SUNDAY

On Sunday, a 75-year-old man and his 8-year-old granddaughter were killed after a stray bull hit their motorcycle in Fatehgarh Sahib. Two grandchildren of the deceased, who were also riding pillion with him, sustained serious injuries. Dara Singh and his three grandchildren had come to pay obeisance at gurdwara Jyotiswroop. At about 7 pm, when they were on the way back, a stray bull hit them from behind, sending the bike careening under a truck coming from the opposite side. Dara and his granddaughter died on the spot while the other two children were rushed to the civil hospital in Sirhind.

