e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Residents relive history in the bylanes of Chinchwad

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:51 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE India Heritage Walks, a web platform by Sahapedia, an organisation based in Delhi conducted it’s first heritage walk titled “Photo walk through the forgotten lanes of Chinchwad” on Sunday morning from 9 to 11.

A total of 25 participants, in the age group of 25 to 86 year old took part in the walk. Randhir Jaya Naidu guided the group and explained to them various areas such as Chapekar wada.

“It was a very informative walk telling us about the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle at Chapekar wada,” said HS Rao, 86, retired Social Science professor from Bengaluru who took part in the heritage walk.

“The aim was to make the ongoing heritage engagement programmes more holistic and inclusive through walks. During the walk, the group went through the bylanes of Chinchwad to visit the historic Morya Gosavi temple, followed by a visit to the Mangalmurti wada and ending the two-hour tour at Chapekar wada,” said Naidu.

The group visited the freedom fighters, Chapekar brothers’ wada which has now been converted into a museum and library.

“I live in Chinchwad but I never thought of exploring these wadas before. It was interesting to learn about the treasure surrounding us which is completely forgotten. It was worth it,” said Abhijeet Patil, 27, employee at a private company.

top news
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
PM Modi co-chairs India-ASEAN meet in Bangkok, highlights Act East policy
PM Modi co-chairs India-ASEAN meet in Bangkok, highlights Act East policy
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities