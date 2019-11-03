Residents relive history in the bylanes of Chinchwad

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:51 IST

PUNE India Heritage Walks, a web platform by Sahapedia, an organisation based in Delhi conducted it’s first heritage walk titled “Photo walk through the forgotten lanes of Chinchwad” on Sunday morning from 9 to 11.

A total of 25 participants, in the age group of 25 to 86 year old took part in the walk. Randhir Jaya Naidu guided the group and explained to them various areas such as Chapekar wada.

“It was a very informative walk telling us about the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle at Chapekar wada,” said HS Rao, 86, retired Social Science professor from Bengaluru who took part in the heritage walk.

“The aim was to make the ongoing heritage engagement programmes more holistic and inclusive through walks. During the walk, the group went through the bylanes of Chinchwad to visit the historic Morya Gosavi temple, followed by a visit to the Mangalmurti wada and ending the two-hour tour at Chapekar wada,” said Naidu.

The group visited the freedom fighters, Chapekar brothers’ wada which has now been converted into a museum and library.

“I live in Chinchwad but I never thought of exploring these wadas before. It was interesting to learn about the treasure surrounding us which is completely forgotten. It was worth it,” said Abhijeet Patil, 27, employee at a private company.