e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Residents write to Modi

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

An umbrella body of residents welfare associations (RWA) in the capital has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his help to solve the air pollution issue.

“Instead of fixing the problem, every single political party remains intent on fixing the blame while Indians continue to die due to the terrible air,” Urja, a network of Delhi RWAs, said in its letter to Modi.

The body said, “Your government is in power in most of the north Indian states and can improve the enforcement of existing laws that will prevent open burning of every kind..”

The umbrella body of RWAs said emergency admissions in Delhi hospitals due to pollution had gone up by 15-20% with people suffering from chest and respiratory ailments. “Cardiovascular risks, heart attacks, strokes and other diseases also rise during times of episodic spikes like we are seeing now,” it said.

Other RWA representatives too highlighted the need for long-term solution. “People talk of stubble burning and crackers worsening the pollution. The focus, however, should be on other factors like high number of vehicles on road and construction in unauthorised colonies,” said Mukesh Sinha, president of Dwarka RWA.

top news
Fadnavis likely to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow amid Maharashtra stalemate
Fadnavis likely to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow amid Maharashtra stalemate
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
Centre reviews pollution crisis; cabinet secy to monitor situation in Delhi, NCR daily
Centre reviews pollution crisis; cabinet secy to monitor situation in Delhi, NCR daily
NCP’s Ajit Pawar gets a message from Shiv Sena amid Maharashtra impasse
NCP’s Ajit Pawar gets a message from Shiv Sena amid Maharashtra impasse
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Isro develops sphere-shaped capsule for deep sea mission
Isro develops sphere-shaped capsule for deep sea mission
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities