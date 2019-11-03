Residents write to Modi

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:16 IST

New Delhi

An umbrella body of residents welfare associations (RWA) in the capital has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his help to solve the air pollution issue.

“Instead of fixing the problem, every single political party remains intent on fixing the blame while Indians continue to die due to the terrible air,” Urja, a network of Delhi RWAs, said in its letter to Modi.

The body said, “Your government is in power in most of the north Indian states and can improve the enforcement of existing laws that will prevent open burning of every kind..”

The umbrella body of RWAs said emergency admissions in Delhi hospitals due to pollution had gone up by 15-20% with people suffering from chest and respiratory ailments. “Cardiovascular risks, heart attacks, strokes and other diseases also rise during times of episodic spikes like we are seeing now,” it said.

Other RWA representatives too highlighted the need for long-term solution. “People talk of stubble burning and crackers worsening the pollution. The focus, however, should be on other factors like high number of vehicles on road and construction in unauthorised colonies,” said Mukesh Sinha, president of Dwarka RWA.