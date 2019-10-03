e-paper
Resolve issues between RWAs and builders on priority, orders DM

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:07 IST
Preety Acharya
Preety Acharya
Noida: The district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has made it clear to the police department and other officials concerned to resolve internal issues of societies and disputes between the residents’ welfare associations and builders.

“There have been instances wherein a law and order situation was created in societies as a result of fights between the RWAs and builders. We have asked our officials to identify problematic persons and book them under relevant sections of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC),” BN Singh, district magistrate, said.

In the month of June, residents of Griha Pravesh society complained to the Noida authority that the management was not allowing them to use the power backup facility and that it was charging an exorbitant amount for the same. The issue was later resolved.

Similarly, in Shahberi, residents have been fighting against builders for selling them illegal flats.

“It should be the builders who should be booked under the CrPC and not the buyers. RWAs that are fighting against builders are already troubled and they shouldn’t be bothered further. In most cases, it’s the builder which is at fault,” AN Dhawan, former general secretary, Federation of Noida Residents Association, said.

Singh also told officials that the Jewar international airport was one of the most ambitious projects of the district and every possible measure should be taken to avoid any protests from the farmers.

Officials have also been told to ensure that no illegal construction like Shahberi should take place in Jewar and action should continue against errant builders in Shahberi with better and improved investigations.

“Gautam Budh Nagar is a face for the Uttar Pradesh state and we have to set an example by maintaining law and order situation in the district. Jewar airport is an important project and the concerned authorities have been told to ensure that no illegal construction takes place in the area,” added Singh.

The DM also asked officials to start booking people under the Gangsters’ Act without registering a formal FIR and after doing a thorough investigation. “Police can now book accused under the Gangsters’ Act without registering an FIR. Any person who has sold one plot to multiple buyers will be eligible to be booked under the act,” Singh said.

Officials have been asked to hold meetings with the RWAs, villagers, peace committees and other stakeholders to have a better communication with the police and the administration in order to maintain law and order in the district.

