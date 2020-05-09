Restaurants in Ludhiana allowed home delivery from 7am to 7pm

cities

Updated: May 09, 2020 01:55 IST

Closed since the curfew was clamped on March 23, food businesses in the district have been allowed to resume home deliveries between 7am and 7pm without curfew passes from May 9.

However, no dine-in or takeaway services will be allowed in these establishments, including restaurants, eateries, ice-cream parlours, juice shops and sweet shops.

Restaurants were shortly given relaxation in the second week of April as well, but the permissions were rolled back on April 16 after a delivery boy was found Covid-19 positive in Delhi and 72 families were quarantined.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said no special pass will be required to open the establishments. “But, only home delivery has been allowed. There will be no dine-in or takeaway services,” he added.

The owners of these businesses will have to abide by all precautions while running the operations and delivering food, he said.

This includes checking the temperature of the employees and maintaining a record; frequent cleaning/disinfection of workplace; wearing of face mask, which should be changed daily; social distancing; hygienic packaging of food items; and frequent cleaning of delivery vehicle.

The administration has also directed the businesses to conform to zero contact delivery, which entails not touching any points at delivery location, including doorbells. All delivery boys need to wear gloves and masks.

Any violation will invite criminal proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Indian Penal Code.

CONCERNED OVER MIGRATION OF WORKERS, HOTEL BODY HAILS MOVE

Members of the Ludhiana Restaurants and Hotels Association, who had opposed the relaxation in April, have now hailed the move, while raising concerns over reverse migration of workers.

Association president Amarvir Singh said while restaurant owners were already reeling under losses due to the lockdown, migrants leaving for their home states had compounded their troubles.

“How will the businesses run if there are no workers? The prolonged lockdown has also affected the restaurant industry,” said Singh, adding that restaurants owners will comply with all guidelines.

Hailing the decision, Narinder Pal Singh Pappu, president of Halwai Association, Punjab, said reopening businesses will help retain workers, who were out of jobs and money.

CONGRESS DECRIES RELAXATION

Congress councillor Parvinder Lapran said the decision seemed to have been taken in haste even when Ludhiana was listed in red zones. “Business owners should themselves think about the risks involved and avoid resuming their operations. Residents should also avoid ordering food, and take all precautions if they cannot help it,” he added.