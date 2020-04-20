Restricted access, strict vigil & people’s support keeping virus at bay in Tarn Taran

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:07 IST

The administration acting forthwith and police maintaining strict vigil have played a key role in keeping the district secure from Covid-19, say health experts.

“Besides the administration’s dedication, people have also been supportive. Most of the district’s villages have been sealed by the volunteers, who are not allowing outsiders to enter,” said Dr Samsher Singh, former civil surgeon of Tarn Taran.

Tarn Taran deputy commissioner (DC) Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal had started holding back-to-back meetings with the officials of various departments, asking them to remain available “24x7” in the district, way before the alert of possible spreading of the disease was sounded in Punjab.

Similarly, when the curfew was enforced, the police sealed the Tarn Taran’s borders with its neighbouring districts — Kapurthala, Amritsar and Ferozepur. “We have given only one access to the district from the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway and movement of only essential services is allowed from this point,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya.

Soon after the curfew, the SSP had directed his force to deliver daily meals to the needy at their doorstep so that no one would come out of their homes, besides staying guard. He himself, with the help of NGOs, approached various slum areas to ensure the distribution of ration.

“Our village-level officers not only made the residents aware, but also enforced the law strictly,” said the SSP.

All slum areas have been screened and daily announcements on social distancing are being made from the gurdwaras, the DC said.