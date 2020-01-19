Retired Army Colonel selected to head enforcement team in Ghaziabad

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:49 IST

The state government has selected a retired colonel rank officer who will work with the municipal-corporation under its initiative to rope in retired defence officers and personnel for enforcement tasks in Ghaziabad.

The state government has nominated colonel (retired) Deepak Saran in Ghaziabad who has also started working with the municipal-corporation.

In September 2018 the state government rolled out directions for roping in retired defence officers to carry out enforcement drives against improper disposal of solid waste, plastic waste, protecting government land from encroachment, and taking action against illegal banners/hoarding among other steps.

“The officer has joined the corporation and more retired defence personnel and officers will also join in sometime. They will work in close coordination with our enforcement teams to protect government properties from encroachment and also play a crucial role in freeing up encroachments wherever needed,” Dinesh Chandra, municipal-commissioner, said.

The state government has also selected retired defence officers at other corporations at Jhansi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Moradabad, Aligarh and Gorakhpur.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier directed all the municipal-corporations and local bodies to form such teams under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Municipal-Corporation Act, 1959. As per the directions, retired colonels/lieutenant colonel from the army or retired officers with equivalent ranks from the navy or air force will head the enforcement teams.

Three retired junior commissioned officers will serve as team leaders under the head. The three team leaders would lead a team of six squad commanders who will be retired non-commissioned officers or officers with other equivalent ranks.

According to the government directions, the selection of the team leaders will be made from ‘Bhootpurv Sainik Kalyan Nigam.’ The other members will be selected by a team comprising of the enforcement head, the municipal-commissioner or the executive-officer.

The enforcement teams will also be tasked with carrying out enforcement drives, collect penalties among other things and their progress will be reviewed on a monthly basis and the performance report will be sent to the state administration on a monthly basis.