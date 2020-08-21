e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Retired panchayat officer booked for embezzling ₹8.62 lakh in Ludhiana

Retired panchayat officer booked for embezzling ₹8.62 lakh in Ludhiana

Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the government official.

cities Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused officer had stopped responding to the official communication, following which an FIR was filed against him.
The accused officer had stopped responding to the official communication, following which an FIR was filed against him.(Representational photo)
         

The Sudhar police on Friday booked a retired social education and panchayat officer (SEPO) for embezzling ₹8.62 lakh.

As per information, the accused, identified as Balvir Singh of Sangrur, did not respond to the official communication following which the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) lodged an FIR against him.

BDPO Vipan Kumar stated that the accused had embezzled funds and siphoned off ₹8.62 lakh. While scanning the records, they found that the SEPO had got transferred from Pakhowal block in 2017, but after leaving the charge, he had withdrawn the money using official cheques.

The BDPO added that the department had asked Balvir Singh to deposit the cash till January 31, but to no avail. Lately, the accused stopped responding to the official communication, so the BDPO turned to the police.

Sub-inspector Lakhbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused government employee has been booked under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and a hunt is on for his arrest.

top news
China tells Pakistan it opposes ‘unilateral’ steps that complicate situation in Kashmir
China tells Pakistan it opposes ‘unilateral’ steps that complicate situation in Kashmir
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
Amid CAA debate, RTI reveals Pakistanis got bulk of Indian citizenship since 2017
Amid CAA debate, RTI reveals Pakistanis got bulk of Indian citizenship since 2017
Smoke choked escape tunnel, says Telangana power plant on fire that killed 9
Smoke choked escape tunnel, says Telangana power plant on fire that killed 9
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In