Retired SC judges visit riot-hit localities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:48 IST

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judges Kurian Joseph, AK Patnaik and Vikramjit Sen visited parts of north-east Delhi on Thursday for a “personal assessment” of the riots which took place last week and claimed 53 lives.

The three retired judges visited Shiv Vihar, Khajoori Khas and the Delhi government’s relief camp in Mustafabad’s Eidgah to see the extent of damage to personal properties and talk to the victims. “We have only come out of concern and there will be no report prepared by us on this,” said Kurian while talking to reporters after inspecting the damages done in the Auliya Masjid in Shiv Vihar.

After talking to a few victims whose houses were gutted in the violence, Patnaik said, “From what it appears, Muslims seem to have been targeted in the riots.”

Ali Hassan, who lost his house, said, “They asked me my name… Every time VIPs come here, our hopes start soaring. But in the end, there is hardly any relief. We still cannot move around here at night. Not a single security personnel is deployed in what has now become a ghost town.”