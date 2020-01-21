Retired XEN gets life term for killing sister, niece in Haryana

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:59 IST

A court in Yamunanagar has awarded life imprisonment to a retired executive engineer (XEN) of Haryana public health engineering department for killing his sister and niece in 2017.

While pronouncing the judgment on Monday, the court of additional sessions judge, Jagadhri, also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on convict Sunil Kumar Gupta.

Gupta was arrested by the district police in April 2017 on the charges of pushing his sister and niece into a canal near Panjupur village in Yamunanagar district.

According to prosecution, Gupta’s sister Vinod Kumari, his brother-in-law Jiwan Ram, nephew Rajan and niece Neha were residing in Vishwakarma mohalla of Jagadhri. As they were very poor, Gupta used to help them financially.

Since his niece Neha was 29-year-old and nephew Rajan was 27-year-old, he was worried about the expenditure on their marriage and decided to kill all the four members of their family.

On April 1, 2017, Gupta took them to the canal near Panjupur village on the pretext of performing a prayer for improving their financial condition. He made all four members of the family stand in a queue on the bank of the canal with their eyes closed and pushed them into the canal, leading to the death of his sister and niece.