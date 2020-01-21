e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cities / Retired XEN gets life term for killing sister, niece in Haryana

Retired XEN gets life term for killing sister, niece in Haryana

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, KARNAL
Hindustantimes
         

A court in Yamunanagar has awarded life imprisonment to a retired executive engineer (XEN) of Haryana public health engineering department for killing his sister and niece in 2017.

While pronouncing the judgment on Monday, the court of additional sessions judge, Jagadhri, also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on convict Sunil Kumar Gupta.

Gupta was arrested by the district police in April 2017 on the charges of pushing his sister and niece into a canal near Panjupur village in Yamunanagar district.

According to prosecution, Gupta’s sister Vinod Kumari, his brother-in-law Jiwan Ram, nephew Rajan and niece Neha were residing in Vishwakarma mohalla of Jagadhri. As they were very poor, Gupta used to help them financially.

Since his niece Neha was 29-year-old and nephew Rajan was 27-year-old, he was worried about the expenditure on their marriage and decided to kill all the four members of their family.

On April 1, 2017, Gupta took them to the canal near Panjupur village on the pretext of performing a prayer for improving their financial condition. He made all four members of the family stand in a queue on the bank of the canal with their eyes closed and pushed them into the canal, leading to the death of his sister and niece.

tags
top news
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
‘Call off your agitation:’ Delhi L-G appeals to Shaheen Bagh protesters
‘Call off your agitation:’ Delhi L-G appeals to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10: Which one is best for you
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10: Which one is best for you
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities