Rewari teen on way to tuition abducted, raped; 4 arrested

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:34 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Four youths, including the main perpetrator, were arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl in Rewari on Wednesday. One of their accomplices is still on the run.

The incident had taken place on Monday evening when the girl was going for her tuitions.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurdayal of Bawal police station said, “The girl, a Class-10 student, stated that she was going for her tuition classes when five youths gagged her and forcefully took her to a room on the outskirts of the village, where one of them, identified as Kamal, raped her. His accomplices, meanwhile, stood guard. ”

Police have so far arrested Kamal, the main accused, and his accomplices Hanuman, Narender and Monu. The accused who is still on the run has been identified as Sanju.

The girl stated that the accused threatened her of dire consequences if the narrated the incident to anyone. However, she managed to escape and reached home following which she shared her ordeal with her family members and lodged a police complaint.

Police officials said that the medical examination of the girl confirmed rape.

Bawal deputy superintendent of police Jai Singh said four of the accused have been arrested and they will be produced in the court on Thursday. Police have launched a manhunt for the fourth accused, he added.

