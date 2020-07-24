e-paper
Rice millers need not visit any office for online registration: Ashu

Online registration has been facilitated on anaajkharid.in to avert the possibility of spread of covid 19, says Punjab minister

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 20:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh Punjab food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday appealed all rice millers of the state not to visit any district and field office for any work related with registration.

He added elaborate arrangement had been made for online registration of rice mills on https://anaajkharid.in to avert the possibility of spread of covid 19 and to bring about transparency. He added no office was to be visited for works regarding Registration of New Rice Mills; Capacity Enhancement of existing Rice Mills; De novo Registration in case of change of Partnership/Constitution of Rice Mills; Registration of Lessee Rice Mills; Submission of CMR Security; Submission of Levy Security; Application to issue Release Order and Online deposit of Non-refundable RO fee, and others.

