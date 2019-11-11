RITES hired to decongest choke points in G Noida

e-paper
cities Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:34 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority Monday hired RITES, a Central government consultant, to prepare detailed project report (DPR) suggesting effective ways to decongest city’s busiest traffic junctions and prepapre a better mobility plan for the city.

Now, RITES will conduct a detailed survey, prepare a DPR and chalk out a strategy for busy traffic junctions, which face congestion during peak hours in the morning and evening. The RITES will submit its DPR within the next 18 months, paving way for future planning for the city that has a population of right lakh as of now.

Greater Noida is expected to have a population of 25 lakh by the end of the next 10 years, an estimate of the authority said.

“We have hired RITES so that we can prepare a DPR that would help us in planning ways to streamline traffic management in the future. The move will not only solve small traffic and mobility problems but also suggest effective ways to handle problems that may arise in the future,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

The authority has hired the consultant for 20 years as the industrial town needs to be developed as a ‘smart city’, as directed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said.

The consultant will help officials in developing adequate infrastructure — walkways for pedestrians, last-mile connectivity and decongestion busy traffic junctions, including Pari Chowk and Kisan Chowk located in Greater Noida West, which is a hub of group housing projects.

“Greater Noida is rapidly becoming a favourite of international and local investors, who are setting up units there. We need to provide better traffic and transport facilities to residents and investors, who are living or working in that city. And to provide them world class facilities, we need to take effective steps in all fields, including traffic and transport,” Bhooshan said.

The authority officials said basic problems in Greater Noida area are lack of pedestrian infrastructure, organised space for boarding and de-boarding bus passengers at Pari Chowk intersection, spillover of bus halts into the road at traffic junctions and no designated space for hawkers, among others.

Box:

RITES has been hired for 20 years

RITES to prepare a DPR for better traffic and transport management

Greater Noida population: 8 lakh

In next 10 years, population expected to touch 25 lakh

DPR on traffic and transport management in next 18 months

Short term, medium and long term solutions to be identified

After 18 months DPR suggestions will be implemented to streamline traffic management

