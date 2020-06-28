e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Rival faction opens front against Himachal Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore

Rival faction opens front against Himachal Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore

The disgruntled leaders have written to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi seeking her intervention to straighten things out in the party’s state unit.

cities Updated: Jun 28, 2020 17:45 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore.
Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore.
         

The infighting among Himachal Congress is out in the open as a rival faction has shot a letter to the central leadership against the state president Kuldeep Singh Rathore.

Over half a dozen disgruntled Congress leaders, who owe allegiance to former minister Kaul Singh Thakur and former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, held a meeting in Mandi expressing dissatisfaction over Rathore’s “unilateral” functioning.

They also wrote a letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Sonia Gandhi seeking her intervention in the matter. The signatory of the letter included Lal Singh Kaushal, Jiwan Thakur, Pawan Thakur, Champa Thakur, who contested the 2017 assembly elections unsuccessfully and former minister Mansa Ram, among others.

In the letter, the rebel leaders alleged that Rathore did not consult the senior party leaders while reshuffling or dissolving and reconstitution of Pradesh Congress Committee, district or block units.

“Such people who are not even the primary members of the party have been appointed on key organisational posts. Some of them even worked against the party’s official candidates during the 2017 assembly election, resulting in an embarrassing defeat for the party,” they alleged.

The mishandling of affairs by the current president was also reflected in party’s dismal performance in 2019 general elections and assembly by-election wherein the Congress candidates forfeited their deposit and the party’s vote share dropped from 48% to just 17%, they added.

They said the day-to-day working of the present party setup in the state was not satisfactory, particularly when it comes to opposing the anti-people policies of the BJP government

“The Congress missed a great opportunity to corner the government when a scam surfaced in the health department. This happened due to wrong ₹20 crore expenditure shown by the HPCC chief in the fight against Covid-19. There was no evidence to corroborate the claims and Congress party came on a back foot,” said the anti-Rathore group.

The rival faction further wrote that the senior Congress leaders in the state were also unhappy with the way things were going and held a brainstorming session at the state capital to rejuvenate the party.

“It’s high time that the AICC intervened in the state leadership to boost the morale of the ground-level workers,” they said, requesting the high command to set up a high-level coordination committee of senior leaders for better handling of party affairs in the state.

Meanwhile, Rathore has termed the letter a conspiracy of the ruling BJP against him.

“Some BJP leaders have orchestrated the whole episode. However, I will not fight my own people, but the battle against fascist BJP regime will continue,” said Rathore adding that his objective was to further the agenda of the high command.

top news
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Top US health body adds 3 new symptoms of Covid-19
Top US health body adds 3 new symptoms of Covid-19
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
Tamil Nadu to transfer Tuticorin custodial deaths case to CBI after HC nod
Tamil Nadu to transfer Tuticorin custodial deaths case to CBI after HC nod
Major fire at chemical unit in Ghaziabad, 15 tenders rushed to the spot
Major fire at chemical unit in Ghaziabad, 15 tenders rushed to the spot
Covid-19 LIVE: Amid rising cases, lockdown extended in Manipur
Covid-19 LIVE: Amid rising cases, lockdown extended in Manipur
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In