Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Rly panel finds basic amenities missing at Amritsar station

Says station will soon be handed over to Railway Development Corporation for its maintenance

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Sameer Sehgal/ HT)
         

A delegation of the Passengers Amenities Committee of the ministry of railways found basic amenities missing at Amritsar railway station during an inspection on Monday.

The 6-member delegation, led by committee chairman PK Krishnadas, inspected the railway station for an hour and assessed its premises, including main entrance, platforms, toilets, waiting rooms and parking facilities. Besides, the team also interacted with passengers and recorded their feedback.

The team found that the railway station does not have proper drinking water arrangements while water was seen leaking from pipes at various platforms. Besides, the toilets were found unhygienic and dirty.

While addressing the media, delegation member G Premendar Reddy said, “We visited the station for routine inspection. We found some basic amenities missing. The station authorities have been instructed to remove the Namma toilets from the station, which are lying defunct for the past two years. The station, however, was found clean on Monday but passengers have complained us about littering. Since the parking facility and building of the station are also under renovation, people face some problems, but the projects will be completed soon.”

“Next year, the ministry of railways will hand over the maintenance of the Amritsar station to Railway Development Corporation. They will initiate many development-related projects. Also, we are planning to install solar panels at the station, which will help to generate electricity and will reduce the electricity costs”, he added.

Asked about the deteriorating condition of Mahavir railway over-bridge (RoB), popularly known as Rego bridge, in the city, Reddy said, “We will take up this matter with the Union government and will get it repaired soon.”

