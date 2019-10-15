Robber, aide arrested in Delhi

cities

The Delhi police have arrested a man wanted in at least seven cases of robberies in south and southeast Delhi.

The man, who was carrying a cash reward on his arrest, was held on Sunday with one of his associates. A native of Aligarh in UP, 28-year-old Amber Jafri had jumped bail after his arrest in a murder case there, police said.

His aide is Mohammad Abbas (22), an electrician from Amroha, UP. A loaded pistol, a knife, one stolen motorcycle and five robbed mobile phones were recovered from them.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said during a crackdown on snatchers and robbers in the area, information was received about an active gang of inter-state robbers on Sunday.

“Based on an input, a trap was laid near Madanpur Khadar. Around 10 pm when the two suspects were spotted, they were told to surrender. They tried to escape but were overpowered. The motorcycle they were using was stolen from Jamia Nagar,” Biswal said.

The DCP said Jafri disclosed that in 2016, he murdered a man in Aligarh and was jailed. The next year he was released on bail after which he committed robberies and snatching cases.

“In Delhi, Jafri and his aide robbed a woman last November near Lajpat Nagar when she was travelling in auto. This year in January, he robbed man of Rs 1 lakh in Shaheen Bagh and then in March robbed a couple of Rs 1.35 lakh and jewellery in Zakir Nagar. In August, they robbed a cash collection agent in the same area. He also stole a motorcycle the same month from Jamia Nagar,” the DCP said.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 20:14 IST