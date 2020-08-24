Rohtak woman held for planning her abduction, lover at large

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:37 IST

Just two hours after marriage, a newlywed woman travelling with her husband was kidnapped at gun-point by a group of car-borne miscreants in Kalanaur here on Monday.

However, Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Lora said the woman had concocted her own abduction with the help of her lover and his friends.

“We have arrested the bride, but her kidnappers are at large. During questioning, the woman said she planned her own kidnapping as she was married off against her wishes,” he added.

Sombir Singh of Bhiwani’s Dang Kalan village said he got married with Mamta of Rohtak’s Mokhra village on Monday.

“The incident took place when I along with Mamta, her brother and five others were returning to my home from her native village. A young man signalled us to stop near Kalanaur in Rohtak. When we stopped the car, suddenly five to six men arrived there, snatched our car at gunpoint and fled with my wife. She was kidnapped by Sahil Kumar and Mohit of her village along with their friends,” Sombir added.

A senior cop pleading anonymity said the newlywed visited her aunt’s house in a Sonepat village along with her abductors. “When her aunt scolded her for staging the kidnapping, she and her abductors fled from there too. The accused then dropped her near Mohana police station in Sonepat, where she narrated the incident to cops,” the officer added.

Kalanaur SHO Sohan Lal said they have registered a case of kidnapping against the accused and started investigation.

This is the second such case where a woman planned her own kidnapping with the help of her lover. In June, an 18-year-old girl was taken away by a group of men. Among the abductors was her lover, whom she married later in the same day in Rohtak.