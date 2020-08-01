e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Roof collapse claims one more life in Karnal

Roof collapse claims one more life in Karnal

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 01:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A seven-year-old girl died while her two siblings sustained injuries as the roof of their house collapsed in New Pritam Nagar locality of Karnal City on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Lakshmi and the injured are her sister Amisha, 14, and brother Rajnish, 10.

As per the information, the children lived with their parents in the rented accommodation.

Their father Daleep Singh told the police that the incident took place on Friday evening when the kids were alone at the house.

Harjinder Singh, Karnal City police station in-charge, said the girl died on the spot and the injured have been hospitalised. He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the house was in a shambles.

In a similar incident on Thursday, a six-year-old girl was killed while four members of her family were injured in Kairwali village of the district.

tags
top news
Rhea Chakraborty booked by ED as politics heats up in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Rhea Chakraborty booked by ED as politics heats up in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Differences between Congress young guns, UPA-era ministers widen
Differences between Congress young guns, UPA-era ministers widen
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
Delhi prepares for Covid-safe Eid-ul-Zuha festivities
Delhi prepares for Covid-safe Eid-ul-Zuha festivities
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India
Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In