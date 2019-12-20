Rose exhibition dedicated to Lokmanya Tilak on January 4-5

cities

PUNE As many as 2,500 Indian and foreign rose species will be on display in an exhibition at the Tilak university, Mukundnagar, on January 4-5, 2020. The exhibition is organised by the Rose Society of Pune, in memory of Lokmanya Tilak, on his 100th death anniversary.

Chandralekha Jagtap, president, Rose Society of Pune, said, “The foreign species like gladiator, landora, maria class, peace and double delight, attract a lot of people. We have 60 to 70 exhibitors who are judged by 25 judges from all over Maharashtra”

She also added that these roses are judged on their appearance, length of the stem, size of the flower and shape and foliage.

“We also have a section of the most fragrant rose where roses are judged with eyes closed and only based on the strongest fragrance. All these roses are grown in Pune by rose lovers,” said Jagtap.

Farmers from Ratnagiri, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Nagpur and Pune will participate in this exhibition with their collection of flowers of hybrid tea, floribunda and meenicher species in different colours.

“Besides flowers, there will be stalls of seeds, small and big tools, fertilizers among others which will be available for sale,” said Nilesh Apte, secretary, Rose Society of Pune.

The exhibition will be inaugurated at 1.00 pm by Rajendra Jagtap, ex-president of Smart City and Deepak Tilak, vice-chancellor of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth.

During the event former president of Rose Society, Ravindra Bhide will be awarded the Vijay Pokarna Samman Gold Medal, Harshal Patil from Shirdi, a rose cultivator, will also be awarded during the event.

The exhibition award ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 5, at 6pm, and winners (a total of 45 trophies) will be awarded by former chief garden officer of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Yashwant Khaire.