Row in JNU over new hostel manual

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:31 IST

New Delhi:

Amid ongoing protests in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over the proposed fee hike in the new hostel manual, several provosts have signed letters either tending their resignation or rejecting the manual.

However, the associate Dean of Students said none of the provosts actually resigned or rejected the hostel manual.

“By confining the provosts, who had visited hostels to discuss student concerns related to the proposed hostel manual, shouting offensive slogans and blackmailing them to sign on the dotted line of the pre-drafted papers of resignation/rejection, the concerned students have done something illegal, immoral, and brought bad name to the university,” the acting DOS said.

JNU students’ union (JNUSU) vice-president Saket Moon said out of the five provosts for 18 hostels, three signed the letter rejecting the manual and two resigned “by admitting their incompetency to meet the students’ demands.”

Paschimabad 2 provost Shakti Kumar said he signed the letter as the students refused to relent.He said though he supports consultation process with all stakeholders including students, doing a “gherao” is not the solution.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, JNUSU said, “If the provosts cannot reject the manual, it is perfectly reasonable to ask them to tender their resignation as they are not able to stand up for the interests of their own students.” The students’ body said they are still open for a dialogue with the administration on the issue.