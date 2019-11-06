e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Row in JNU over new hostel manual

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

Amid ongoing protests in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over the proposed fee hike in the new hostel manual, several provosts have signed letters either tending their resignation or rejecting the manual.

However, the associate Dean of Students said none of the provosts actually resigned or rejected the hostel manual.

“By confining the provosts, who had visited hostels to discuss student concerns related to the proposed hostel manual, shouting offensive slogans and blackmailing them to sign on the dotted line of the pre-drafted papers of resignation/rejection, the concerned students have done something illegal, immoral, and brought bad name to the university,” the acting DOS said.

JNU students’ union (JNUSU) vice-president Saket Moon said out of the five provosts for 18 hostels, three signed the letter rejecting the manual and two resigned “by admitting their incompetency to meet the students’ demands.”

Paschimabad 2 provost Shakti Kumar said he signed the letter as the students refused to relent.He said though he supports consultation process with all stakeholders including students, doing a “gherao” is not the solution.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, JNUSU said, “If the provosts cannot reject the manual, it is perfectly reasonable to ask them to tender their resignation as they are not able to stand up for the interests of their own students.” The students’ body said they are still open for a dialogue with the administration on the issue.

top news
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities