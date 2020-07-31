e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / RPF provides grocery kits to visually and physically challenged

RPF provides grocery kits to visually and physically challenged

cities Updated: Jul 31, 2020 18:49 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Mumbai Division of Central Railway (CR) has distributed grocery kits to visually and physically challenged persons in last one week at Badlapur, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Vangani railway stations. This food kit consists of wheat flour, rice, lentils, sugar, rajma, groundnut, edible oil, and spices blend and tea powder.

On Thursday, the RPF team from Ambernath with the help of an NGO Yuva Foundation distributed 125 grocery kit at Vangani station.

“We have been distributing the kit since lockdown at different places. The visually challenged persons were asked to come to the railway station to collect the kits, following all the social distancing norms,” said Bapu Divse, head constable from Ambernath RPF.

The RPF team also distributed flour (5kg bag each) to 102 differently-abled and visually challenged persons on Wednesday at Badlapur, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Vithalwadi stations.

Manohar Tapre, member, Andh Berozgar Kalyankari Samiti, Vangani said, “This lockdown period has been challenging for those who completed depended on local trains for their livelihood. Most of the visually challenged used to earn by singing inside the trains. They have been sitting at home. Many people have come with us and so did the RPF and NGO.”

top news
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Delhi L-G rejects AAP’s move for hotels, weekly bazars under Unlock 3
Delhi L-G rejects AAP’s move for hotels, weekly bazars under Unlock 3
Andhra Pradesh posts record 10,376 Covid cases on Friday, logs over 30k cases in just three days
Andhra Pradesh posts record 10,376 Covid cases on Friday, logs over 30k cases in just three days
Rhea issues statement on Sushant death case, says ‘truth shall prevail’
Rhea issues statement on Sushant death case, says ‘truth shall prevail’
Coronavirus impact will be felt far into the future, says WHO chief
Coronavirus impact will be felt far into the future, says WHO chief
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths
India extends ban on international flights till August 31
India extends ban on international flights till August 31
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In