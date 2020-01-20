RRTS project: Ghaziabad administration seeks NCRTC’s reply regarding land purchase for Duhai depot

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:32 IST

The district magistrate on Monday asked the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) to look for land options for the regional rural transit system (RRTS) project in case the proposed land is not available. In addition, the DM has a sought reply from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on five major points highlighted by farmers whose land is proposed to be acquired for the RRTS depot at Duhai.

The 82 kilometre-long RRTS project, pegged at ₹30,274 crore, is proposed between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. One of the two depots is to be constructed at Duhai in Ghaziabad. Farmers of Duhai and Bhikkhanpur villages have not given their consent to offer land and have raised several points before the district magistrate, demanding a resolution.

“The five points were discussed with NCRTC officials in a meeting held in Ghaziabad on Monday. They have been asked to submit their reply within one week over the demands. On the other hand, we are looking for alternate land and have asked the GDA to reserve part of land of its Madhuban Bapudham housing scheme for the same, in case talks with Duhai farmers fail,” said district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

The five points highlighted by farmers include – conversion of four-lane road going up to the depot to six-lane road for farmers’ use; facilities which can be offered to farmers on account of social, economic and environmental impact of the project on villages; how can land left over with farmers be used for commercial purposes; no more changes to be allowed in the alignment as two changes have already been made so far; and lastly, the compensation amount be kept out of the provisions of capital gains.

“The meetings have been expedited and the entire idea is to ensure that the RRTS project faces no delays or hurdles. Once we receive replies from the NCRTC, farmers will be asked if they wish to sell their land or not. Otherwise, we will look for alternative places for land,” Pandey added.

The district magistrate has also directed that a committee be formed, to be headed by the additional district magistrate (finance & revenue), and include as members officials of the NCRTC as well as two residents from each of the two villages.

Officials of NCRTC declined to comment over the issue.

Due to the land issue at Duhai, the NCRTC had earlier approached the GDA and sought 30 hectares of land at Madhuban Bapudham housing scheme. The issue was also taken before the Uttar Pradesh government which had directed that the matter be taken up by the divisional commissioner (Meerut).

The GDA has maintained that the 30 hectares of land sought would cost about ₹1,920 crore and that they would need the NCRTC to pay up directly to the authority for it.