Rs 1,500 fine for illegal public display of handbills, posters in Kothrud

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:49 IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s health department has undertaken a drive in Kothrud-Bavdhan against handbills and posters stuck on bus stops, public toilets, interior and exterior of subways, pillars of flyovers, and electric feeders and poles.

The area covering Dahanukar colony, Kothrud gaothan, and Mayur colony is specifically under review.

“We held this special drive to penalise companies like real estate agents, eateries, clinics and coaching classes, who use public spaces to promote their business. These handbills and posters makes these spaces ugly, hence, under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Swachh Survekshan mission, we launched this drive,” said senior health inspector Ram Sonawane.

“We call the contact numbers printed the advertisements and and inform them that these are now illegal. If we find the same posters stuck again, we issue a fine of Rs 1,500 to the concerned party,” said Sonawane.

“We plan to take strict action against small and large business owners who are defaming the city by placing illegal advertisements,” said Shishir Bahulikar, assistant commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

