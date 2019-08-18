Rs 30-crore cloud seeding project over rain-parched Marathwada begins today

pune

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:58 IST

With all eight districts in the parched Marathwada region facing a deficient monsoon, the state government is cloud seeding the area in the hope of making up the deficit.

Marathwada had received only 295.47 mm of rainfall as of August 9, which is just 36.8 % of the annual average. The process of cloud seeding, on an experimental basis, was kickstarted on August 9.

From Monday, the project will kick off in full force over Marathwada.

Satish Khadke, deputy divisional commissioner (revenue), said, “Yes, all the procedure and formalities have been completed and we are ready to move ahead. As far as the test run is concerned, parts of Marathwada, including Osmanabad, received good rainfall.”

This process of cloud seeding will continue till 15 October.

Jaydatta Kshirsagar, state minister of employment guarantee, said, “The state government decided to cloud-seed to tackle deficient rainfall in the region, for which the state government has already allocated Rs 30 crore.”

According to officials from the divisional commissionarate, Aurangabad, the aircraft to be used for cloud seeding landed in Aurangabad from the United States on Saturday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), till August 14, Marathwada had recorded 320.3 mm of rainfall, against the 400.1mm average for the region.

Beed is the worst affected district in the region, recording a 41 % rainfall deficiency, followed by Latur at 29% and Parbhani at 27%, as of August 14.

