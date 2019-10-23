e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Rs 4.50L meant as Diwali bonus stolen from two-wheeler in Hadapsar

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A total of Rs 4,50,000 was stolen from a parked two-wheeler near Saraswat bank, Hadapsar at 12.45 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The complaint was lodged by the victim Sayali Jadhav, 22, a resident of Sadesatranali road in Hadapsar. The complainant is an employee at a construction company called Shree Datta Construction. The cash stolen was meant for Diwali bonus payouts of the company’s employees.

“She had two cheques from the company; one for Rs 2,00,000 and one for Rs 2,50,000. She encashed the same from the bank and the owner of the company had asked her to get a SIM card on her way back to the office. She left the cash in the storage unit of the two-wheeler and went to buy the SIM card,” said Shivaji Jadhav, police sub-inspector, Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

The woman was travelling with a colleague named Ratna Kharade. They kept the cash and two passbooks in the storage compartment of the Honda Activa. However, when she got back, the storage compartment was open and the cash was missing, according to her complaint.

A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hadapsar police station against unidentified suspects.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 19:42 IST

top news
Militants lob grenade at CRPF camp in J&K’s Kulgam, Army jawan injured
Militants lob grenade at CRPF camp in J&K’s Kulgam, Army jawan injured
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
Centre announces ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, jabs Kejriwal
Centre announces ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, jabs Kejriwal
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India’s advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India’s advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities