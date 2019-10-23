Rs 4.50L meant as Diwali bonus stolen from two-wheeler in Hadapsar

cities

A total of Rs 4,50,000 was stolen from a parked two-wheeler near Saraswat bank, Hadapsar at 12.45 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The complaint was lodged by the victim Sayali Jadhav, 22, a resident of Sadesatranali road in Hadapsar. The complainant is an employee at a construction company called Shree Datta Construction. The cash stolen was meant for Diwali bonus payouts of the company’s employees.

“She had two cheques from the company; one for Rs 2,00,000 and one for Rs 2,50,000. She encashed the same from the bank and the owner of the company had asked her to get a SIM card on her way back to the office. She left the cash in the storage unit of the two-wheeler and went to buy the SIM card,” said Shivaji Jadhav, police sub-inspector, Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

The woman was travelling with a colleague named Ratna Kharade. They kept the cash and two passbooks in the storage compartment of the Honda Activa. However, when she got back, the storage compartment was open and the cash was missing, according to her complaint.

A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hadapsar police station against unidentified suspects.

