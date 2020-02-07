e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Rs 50,000 cr worth MoUs will create 3L jobs: Yogi

Rs 50,000 cr worth MoUs will create 3L jobs: Yogi

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:27 IST
Umesh Raghuvanshi
Umesh Raghuvanshi
Hindustantimes
         

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government had formulated one of the best defence aerospace policies and developed 25,000 acre land bank for the defence corridor in which an investment of Rs 50,000 crore had been proposed with creation of about three lakh jobs through 23 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed at the DefExpo2020 here on Friday.

“We have moved towards creating a land bank of 25,000 acres and have formulated one of the best defence and aerospace policies…23 MoUs for an investment of Rs 50,000 crore have been signed,” said Yogi while speaking to media persons on the sidelines of DefExpo2020.

Yogi said about 3 lakh jobs would be created even if 50% of the investment proposed through these MoUs materialised. “But these are only initial proposals for investment. We have more proposals and with more investment about 5 lakh jobs are bound to be created,” he said.

“There will be no paucity of funds for development of infrastructure to attract investors to the defence corridor. I personally met the then union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to allocate one defence corridor to Uttar Pradesh when she made an announcement about two defence corridors in the union budget two years ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later announced a defence corridor for UP,” said Yogi.

Listing various infrastructure development projects, Yogi said Uttar Pradesh would provide best connectivity to the investors and land banks of Jhansi and Aligarh had already been booked. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay foundation of Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot on February 29, 2020. Besides, the Poorvanchal Expressway was likely to be made operational by the end of 2020, he said, adding the state government would also get a new expressway parallel to the flow of Ganga-- the Ganga Expressway constructed to connect Meerut in west UP with Prayagraj in east Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister said early this week the Centre had given environmental clearance for construction of Jewar International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar. “This will be the biggest airport,” he said, adding, “For the first time two indigenous aircraft made by the HAL will be flown as civil aircraft to connect Lucknow with Varanasi, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi and Bareilly.”

Other proposed investment

Spicejet has shown interest for setting up of Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) near Jewar airport coming up in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Titan Aviation and Aerospace India Limited- -Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Simulators, manufacturing of components and engine air frames

Ancor Research Labs LLP High precision comprehensive manufacturing testing complex for defence and aerospace systems for design and development of drones, swarms and AUVs Electronic Warfare Systems

Hans Energy Systems (P) Limited Smart technology for securing of weapons

Tata Technologies Limited Common Facility Centre

top news
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities