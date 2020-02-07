Rs 50,000 cr worth MoUs will create 3L jobs: Yogi

cities

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government had formulated one of the best defence aerospace policies and developed 25,000 acre land bank for the defence corridor in which an investment of Rs 50,000 crore had been proposed with creation of about three lakh jobs through 23 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed at the DefExpo2020 here on Friday.

“We have moved towards creating a land bank of 25,000 acres and have formulated one of the best defence and aerospace policies…23 MoUs for an investment of Rs 50,000 crore have been signed,” said Yogi while speaking to media persons on the sidelines of DefExpo2020.

Yogi said about 3 lakh jobs would be created even if 50% of the investment proposed through these MoUs materialised. “But these are only initial proposals for investment. We have more proposals and with more investment about 5 lakh jobs are bound to be created,” he said.

“There will be no paucity of funds for development of infrastructure to attract investors to the defence corridor. I personally met the then union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to allocate one defence corridor to Uttar Pradesh when she made an announcement about two defence corridors in the union budget two years ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later announced a defence corridor for UP,” said Yogi.

Listing various infrastructure development projects, Yogi said Uttar Pradesh would provide best connectivity to the investors and land banks of Jhansi and Aligarh had already been booked. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay foundation of Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot on February 29, 2020. Besides, the Poorvanchal Expressway was likely to be made operational by the end of 2020, he said, adding the state government would also get a new expressway parallel to the flow of Ganga-- the Ganga Expressway constructed to connect Meerut in west UP with Prayagraj in east Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister said early this week the Centre had given environmental clearance for construction of Jewar International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar. “This will be the biggest airport,” he said, adding, “For the first time two indigenous aircraft made by the HAL will be flown as civil aircraft to connect Lucknow with Varanasi, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi and Bareilly.”

Other proposed investment

Spicejet has shown interest for setting up of Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) near Jewar airport coming up in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Titan Aviation and Aerospace India Limited- -Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Simulators, manufacturing of components and engine air frames

Ancor Research Labs LLP High precision comprehensive manufacturing testing complex for defence and aerospace systems for design and development of drones, swarms and AUVs Electronic Warfare Systems

Hans Energy Systems (P) Limited Smart technology for securing of weapons

Tata Technologies Limited Common Facility Centre