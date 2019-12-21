RS berth is not Badals’ benevolence: Dhindsa

cities

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Saturday said he was not elected to the Upper House of Parliament due to benevolence of the Badal family.

“I deserved representation in Rajya Sabha. I have earned it through my sacrifices for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD),” said Dhindsa while speaking at a function organised at a dera in Ghanudki village to mark the martyrdom of Sahibzadas (sons) of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

He added that Sukhbir Singh Badal was not even the president of the Akali Dal when he was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Continuing his tirade against Sukhbir, he said the SAD and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) must be freed from his clutches.

Notably, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal was also present on the occasion.

He also alleged that hooligans and mafia that ruled the roost when Sukhbir was deputy chief minister are still harming the party.

He claimed that he is carrying out a campaign to “restore the glory” of the Akali Dal.

ACCUSES SGPC OF CORRUPTION,

LONGOWAL REFUTES CHARGES

He also accused the SGPC of corruption in the management of gurdwaras. “It is unfortunate that donations offered by the public are being misused. The SGPC has claimed an expenditure of Rs 11 crore only on a tent installed at Sultanpur Lodhi during Parkash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak.”

Refuting the charges, Longowal said the functioning of the SGPC is transparent in all aspects. “It’s a democratic body elected by the people and the committee president is chosen by elected members.”

‘INCLUDE MUSLIMS in CAA’

Later speaking to the media, he advocated that Muslims should be kept in the purview of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“Such legislations should be free of religious bias. If we give the citizenship to Muslim migrants also, it won’t harm us as their number is not so high,” he added.