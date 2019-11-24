RSS-affiliated Samskrita Bharati backs Prof Feroze Khan’s appointment at BHU

cities

PUNE Samskrita Bharati, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Sunday came out in support of Benaras Hindu University’s (BHU) Sanskrit department’s assistant professor Feroze Khan, who is facing protests led by the Akil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), against his appointment.

Samskrita Bharati is a Pune-based organisation, allied with the RSS, that works to protect, develop and propagate the Sanskrit language.

The Samskrita Bharati statement claims that Feroze Khan, PhD, has also been trained by the organisation.

Shirish Deopujari, an official of Sanskrit Bharati, stated: “For the past few days, students of the Benaras Hindu University’s ‘Samskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan Faculty’ have been protesting against the appointment of Dr Firoze Khan as a faculty for teaching Literature. The issue is being highly publicised by the media as well. To avoid any kind of confusion I am here by stating the official stand of Sanskrit Bharati over this issue.

Samskrita Bharati has urged students to revoke the protests and requested the university authorities to “bring the situation back to normal at the earliest”.

The organisation has also requested Firoze Khan to “fearlessly make his contributions at the university”.

“As far as the issue at Benaras Hindu University is concerned, we first have to understand that Dr Firoze Khan’s appointment was made in the department of Sanskrit Literature. Every faculty has various departments. Likewise, BHU’s Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan faculty also has several departments like Literature, Grammar, Dharma Shastra, Ved and others. What is wrong with a Muslim teaching Literature? Some people are spreading wrong information in the press that Dr Firoze Khan will be teaching vedic rituals for performing yagyas. The appointment has been sanctioned by the signatures of the department head and faculty Head. Will they appoint a Muslim to teach vedic rituals for performing yagyas? Each department is separate and each department has highly intelligent professors. They are capable of teaching their subjects to the very best,” the statement read.