RSS eyeing JNU: Bhagwant Mann

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:17 IST

Aam Aadmi Party Punjab chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday, accused the Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh (RSS) of wanting to appropriate Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). However, the MP said students of this country are secular and won’t allow the RSS to ‘ruin’ this institute which has given 3 serving cabinet ministers to this country in BJP government.

“Education institutes such as JNU, AMU and Jamia Millia Islamia University have been made a political battle field. The JNU is being targeted by RSS,” Mann told HT.

The AAP state chief said they will contest local bodies elections and will also hold protest outside the residence of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on January 10 against power tariff hike.

“As we are principal Opposition party, we will contest MC elections in Punjab. AAP will protest against the hike in power rates on January 10 which was postponed due to bad weather,” said Mann.