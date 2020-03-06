RTE admissions: More applications but fewer seats

cities

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:47 IST

A total of 20,667 students from Thane district have applied for admissions under Right to Education (RTE).

Last year, there were 15,460 applications for 13,400 seats. This year, there are only 12,913 seats.

“Last year, the process was extended till the fifth lottery. This has increased applications this year. This year, there will only be one lottery in which the authorities have to ensure that all 12,913 seats are filled,” said Tapas Sutradhar, RTE activist, adding that there is not enough awareness on the RTE procedure.

Sangita Bhagwat, education officer, zilla parishad, said that they have organized awareness campaigns in Navi Mumbai and Thane. “Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has the highest number of applicants at 5,300 followed by Thane Municipal Corporation.”

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hardly has 2,000 vacancies.

“Many will be left disappointed as very few finally get admission. Often, parents are unable to submit documents on time or opt for only some schools,” added an officer from zilla parishad.

The applicants for the RTE are for both pre-primary and Class 1. However, there are only 1,339 vacant seats in pre-primary section.

Some unaided

schools out of RTE

As many schools have not received reimbursements, around 20 unaided schools did not enroll for RTE admission process this year.

In October, 300 schools in Thane district were told that 50% of the amount spent since 2013 will be reimbursed, however, they have not received any money till now.

“We have held meetings with the schools and as per the policies and rules we shall give the reimbursement to them after discussing with the state education department,” said Bhagwat.