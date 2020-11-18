e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / RTE violation: 28 schools put on notice for not availing recognition from DEO

RTE violation: 28 schools put on notice for not availing recognition from DEO

The schools have been given two days’ time to submit their reply.

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

District education officer (DEO, elementary) Rajinder Kaur has served show-cause notices to 28 schools of the city for not availing recognition. The schools have been given two days’ time to submit their reply.

To run Classes till 8, schools have to take recognition from the DEO (elementary) office under the Right to Education Act and obtain a NOC.

Kaur said that show-cause notices have been issued and if the school authorities fail to give a satisfactory reply then they will be forced to shut down.

The notices have been issued to Saraswati Vidya Mandir Convent School, Gayatari Senior Secondary School, Vinayaka Convent School, Junior’s world Playway and Primary School, Sacred Heart Convent International School, Everest Public Senior Secondary School, Giaspura, Little Champ Public School, 4’ UR Kids School, Ryan Vidhya Mandir School, SD Gupta Memorial Convent School, The Lord Bless International School, St Thomas Convent School, Onkar Convent School, Blessed Sacrament School, SDP Collegiate Girls Senior Secondary School, S Atama S Sagar Academy, Success Public School, Madrasa Islamia Arabia Norul Quran, Madrasa Islamia Arabia Madhul Ameen, Madrasa Islamia Tartilul Quran, Madrasa dar-ul-uloom Qadria Jama Masjid Bassian, Kamian Habibia, Islamia Public School Rahon road, Unique International School, Kundan Public School, Aashiana World School, Sacred Dale International School and Maple International School.

top news
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
What are the conditions for Boeing 737 MAX to return to skies?
What are the conditions for Boeing 737 MAX to return to skies?
Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things to know about Pfizer’s encouraging trial results
Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things to know about Pfizer’s encouraging trial results
12 civilians injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama
12 civilians injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama
Over 30 monkeys found poisoned to death, stuffed in gunny bags
Over 30 monkeys found poisoned to death, stuffed in gunny bags
Watch: US fires missile from warship to shoot down ICBM in defence test
Watch: US fires missile from warship to shoot down ICBM in defence test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In