Rumour mongering, violating norms can land you in jail, warns Patiala DC

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:12 IST

Spreading rumours and violating preventive instructions regarding coronavirus can now land you in jail. Patiala deputy commissioner (DC) Kumar Amit, on Friday, directed the health department officials to take legal action against the offenders.

The case will be registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A case under the Epidemic Act will also be registered against the offenders.

The strict orders come after rumours and false information regarding coronavirus being widely circulated on the social media and among residents.

Apart from the offenders, the case will also be lodged against supervising officers and director of health and education organisation in case of their failure of stopping rumours and false information in their organisation and violating preventive directions.

The DC said that rumour mongers spreading false information will be strictly proceeded against.

“In cases of failure to curb rumour mongering at organisations, or in isolating patients after they are found to positive to the virus, or in case of interrupting the process of closing institutes if needed, a case will be registered against the supervising officer and directors of the organisations concerned under Section 188 of the IPC,” the DC added.

He held a meeting with officials of departments concerned on Friday and directed them to implement the orders issued by the state government in this regard.

“There is no positive case reported in the state so far, but awareness campaigns should be initiated to inform people about prevention measures and symptoms of the virus,” the DC said.

He also directed officials of the panchayat departments of inform people living in villages, about the directions of the health department.

He said, “An isolation ward has been established at the Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where positive and suspected patients will be kept. None of the private hospitals and laboratories will be allowed to collect samples of suspected patients. All such institutes will have to send suspected patients directly to the Rajindra hospital.”

Gian Sagar sets up special ICU

The Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital, Patiala, has set up a 10-bed intensive care unit (ICU) with ventilators for coronavirus infected patients. A spokesman of the hospital administration said that two special isolation wards with 30 beds each have also been provided for treatment of coronavirus.

He said that the Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital had earlier sent a communique to the Punjab government stating that it is prepared to offer 100 beds at indoor wards and 20 ventilators if need be. The spokesman added that if there is need for another isolation ward, 30 more beds will be made available.