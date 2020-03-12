e-paper
Runaway boy from Ulhasnagar found in Delhi after 5 years

cities Updated: Mar 12, 2020 00:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A 19-year-old boy, who left his from Ulhasnagar home five years ago after a fight with his mother, was found in Delhi and reunited with his family on Wednesday.

The mother, a resident of camp 1, Dhobighat, had lodged a complaint after her son Krishna Singh went missing five years ago. The police got information about Krishna being in Delhi after his photo was circulated .

The police got help from Krishna’s friends to trace him in Delhi. His friends contacted him and convinced him to return to Kalyan. The police said that after leaving his house, Krishna worked in Goa for several months and later went to Delhi. “He left the house after a fight with his mother. His friends helped us to bring him to Kalyan. As soon as he arrived in Kalyan, we took him to the police station. His parents were called and he was reunited,” said an officer of Ulhasnagar crime branch.

