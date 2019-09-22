RWAs inventorise 1000 under construction buildings, will keep vigilance during winter to reduce pollution

cities

Gurugram: After observing widespread violations of construction ban imposed during winter last year to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the residents’ welfare associations (RWA) of DLF phases 1 to 4 have decided to monitor the construction sites in their areas during the winter pollution season this year, and will report any violations to the agencies concerned.

For the purpose, the residents have created an inventory of over 1,000 construction sites, representatives from these RWAs said. The RWA members said that they would report the violation of construction ban to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the department of town and country planning (DTCP), and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).



The residents said that their vigilance would not just be towards non-compliance with construction bans, but also towards other violations such as improper disposal of construction and demolition waste, improper management of construction materials such as cement and sand (which contribute to particulate matter pollution), and not providing labourers with safety gear such as respirators.



“Dust from construction activities is a major source of pollution, and becomes worse during the winter. After noticing this last year, we have decided to take action at a citizen level and will try to ensure that pollution norms are followed by the construction sector. If we see violations, we will report them directly to authorities for action,” said RS Rathee, MCG councillor and a member of an RWA in the area. Rathee is also the president of the Gurgaon Citizens Council.

According to the inventory created by residents, there are about 260 under construction buildings in DLF Phase 1, 172 in DLF-2, 148 such buildings in DLF-3, and 122 in DLF Phase 4. In addition, all four areas cumulatively have 350 buildings which have received occupation certificates, but where construction work is still underway.



When air quality touches ‘severe’ levels, as per the CPCB’s air quality index (with a value exceeding 400), a ban on construction comes into effect. Moreover, during winter months, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) protocol dictates that no construction work can be carried out at night, when lower atmospheric temperatures lead to accumulation of dust near the earth’s surface. The GRAP is expected to be implemented on October 15 this year.

