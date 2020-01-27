e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / SAD-BJP alliance remains intact in Punjab, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD-BJP alliance remains intact in Punjab, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

Interacting with the media after paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Shiromani Akali Dal chief says alliance needed for peace and prosperity of Punjab

chandigarh Updated: Jan 27, 2020 12:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal interacting with mediapersons at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday.
Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal interacting with mediapersons at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

A week after the BJP announced that it will not be fighting the February 8 assembly elections in Delhi with its long standing ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal asserted that the alliance remains intact in Punjab.

Interacting with the media after paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday, Badal said, “The SAD-BJP alliance is much needed for peace and prosperity of Punjab so this alliance will remain intact here.”

Hitting back at Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh who advised him to read German dictator Adolf Hitler’s autobiography to understand the implications of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, Sukhbir said Amarinder has once again chosen the Gandhi family over the Sikh community by refusing to clarify if he was in favour of giving relief to persecuted Sikhs under the CAA.

“Why has the CM chosen to learn his history lessons from Mein Kampf and not dozens of books written by Sikhs recounting the state-sponsored Congress programmes, including the attack on Harmandir Sahib and genocide of Sikhs in Delhi in 1984,” Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

His wife and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also offered prayers at the shrine.

Retorting to Sukhbir’s ‘saving his chair’ jab, Capt Amarinder Singh had said that his chair was quite secure. “Apparently, you are worried about your wife Harsimrat’s chair in the Union cabinet and do not want her to lose that at any cost,” Amarinder said, adding that this could be the reason for the SAD refusing to walk out of the NDA despite claiming to take a stand against the CAA.

top news
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
‘Press EVM with love’: Prashant Kishor’s comeback to Amit Shah on Delhi
‘Press EVM with love’: Prashant Kishor’s comeback to Amit Shah on Delhi
Confirmed! Poco’s new phone is coming to India soon with these features
Confirmed! Poco’s new phone is coming to India soon with these features
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Audio of guests slamming Tesla at dinner with Donald Trump goes viral
Audio of guests slamming Tesla at dinner with Donald Trump goes viral
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News