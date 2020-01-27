SAD-BJP alliance remains intact in Punjab, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 12:55 IST

A week after the BJP announced that it will not be fighting the February 8 assembly elections in Delhi with its long standing ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal asserted that the alliance remains intact in Punjab.

Interacting with the media after paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday, Badal said, “The SAD-BJP alliance is much needed for peace and prosperity of Punjab so this alliance will remain intact here.”

Hitting back at Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh who advised him to read German dictator Adolf Hitler’s autobiography to understand the implications of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, Sukhbir said Amarinder has once again chosen the Gandhi family over the Sikh community by refusing to clarify if he was in favour of giving relief to persecuted Sikhs under the CAA.

“Why has the CM chosen to learn his history lessons from Mein Kampf and not dozens of books written by Sikhs recounting the state-sponsored Congress programmes, including the attack on Harmandir Sahib and genocide of Sikhs in Delhi in 1984,” Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

His wife and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also offered prayers at the shrine.

Retorting to Sukhbir’s ‘saving his chair’ jab, Capt Amarinder Singh had said that his chair was quite secure. “Apparently, you are worried about your wife Harsimrat’s chair in the Union cabinet and do not want her to lose that at any cost,” Amarinder said, adding that this could be the reason for the SAD refusing to walk out of the NDA despite claiming to take a stand against the CAA.