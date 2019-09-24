SAD seeks action against Bains for calling assembly holier than gurdwara

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 00:54 IST

Senior leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD’s) Majha region on Monday sought action against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leader and Atam Nagar MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains for calling Punjab Vidhan Sabha holier than gurdwara during a protest held at Batala on September 20.

Addressing a press conference along with Vir Singh Lopoke, Harmeet Singh Sandhu and Talbir Singh Gill, SAD spokesman and former Khemkaran MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha said Bains has hurt religious sentiments of the Sikhs and a case should be registered against him under the relevant sections.

“Calling assembly holier than gurdwaras is a grave sin that cannot be tolerated anymore. We also request the Akal Takht, highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, to take action against him as per the religious tenets. What he has done demonstrates his arrogance,” Valtoha said.”

“Gurdwaras are of supreme importance for the followers of Guru Nanak. What he has said is very unfortunate and has enraged the entire Sikh sangat,” he added.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 00:54 IST