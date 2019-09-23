SAD-SGPC delegation meets SIT members probing Kanpur anti-Sikh violence

cities

A delegation comprising Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Gobind Singh Longowal, Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh Bhundar and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, on Saturday met special investigation team (SIT) probing Kanpur anti-Sikh riots. The riots had taken place after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

In a press release issued here, a spokesperson of the SGPC said that the delegation met SIT member Subhash Aggarwal at his office to speed up the probe to ensure justice to the victims of the violence. Aggarwal in return assured the delegation to reopen the cases related to the violence.

The delegation met the SIT amid media reports of files related to the cases have gone missing. It also took up the issues of ensuring security to the witnesses, reopening of the cases, ensuring timely witnesses and recovery of the missing files. “The SIT has assured us to complete the investigation very soon and all the cases will be included in the investigation,” said Longowal.

He appealed to the victim parties and witnesses to come forward to record their statements without fear so that the culprits could be brought to justice. “It is ironic that victims still have to wait for justice even after 35 years,” Chandumajra said.

