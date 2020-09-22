e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / SAD to hold 3-hour chakka jam on September 25, lead kisan march from three Takhts on October 1

SAD to hold 3-hour chakka jam on September 25, lead kisan march from three Takhts on October 1

SAD core committee presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal decides to contact like-minded regional parties across the country to evolve a joint strategy and put up a united fight to get the farm bills revoked

chandigarh Updated: Sep 22, 2020 17:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Seeking revocation of the farm bills, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will lead a farmer march from Takht Damdama Sahib, while SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal will lead the march from Akal Takht to Dussehra Ground, Mohali, on October 1.
Seeking revocation of the farm bills, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will lead a farmer march from Takht Damdama Sahib, while SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal will lead the march from Akal Takht to Dussehra Ground, Mohali, on October 1. (HT file photo)
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced a three-hour chakka jam (road blockade) across Punjab on September 25 to protest the farm bills and a simultaneous kisan (farmer) march from three Sikh religious Takhts to Mohali on October 1 to hand over a memorandum for President Ram Nath Kovind to the state governor.

This was decided at a meeting of the SAD core committee presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday night. It was also decided that Sukhbir would visit various parts of the state to interact with the party cadre from September 26 to 29, according to party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema.

The core committee also decided to contact all like-minded regional parties across the country to evolve a joint strategy to forge a united fight to get the “anti-farmer bills” revoked.

Cheema said that party leaders and workers have been asked to undertake the ‘chakka jam’ from 11am to 2pm in all constituencies in league with farmers, farm labourers and commission agents but asked not to come in the way of emergency services.

He said the farmer march will be held from Akal Takht, Takht Damdama Sahib and Takht Keshgarh Sahib.

Sukhbir would lead the march from Damdama Sahib, while former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal would lead the march from Akal Takht Sahib, and Prem Singh Chandumajra and Daljit Singh Cheema would lead the marches from Keshgarh Sahib.

Other senior party leaders would also participate in the march. He said the march would culminate at Dussehra Ground in Mohali, following which a delegation of senior party leaders would hand over a memorandum to Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore for the President.

top news
Oppn boycotts Parliament over farm bills, LS Speaker Om Birla holds meeting
Oppn boycotts Parliament over farm bills, LS Speaker Om Birla holds meeting
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
‘We get swayed’: Health ministry highlights Covid-19 recoveries
‘We get swayed’: Health ministry highlights Covid-19 recoveries
‘They love us’: Sharad Pawar’s jibe at Centre over tax notice
‘They love us’: Sharad Pawar’s jibe at Centre over tax notice
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020, RR vs CSKMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In