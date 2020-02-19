Safe school vahan: 87 buses challaned, most violations are by pvt operators, say Ludhiana authorities

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 22:22 IST

The regional transport authority, sub-divisional magistrates and police on Wednesday checked as many as 473 school buses and challaned 87 buses besides impounding one for non-implementation of the Safe School Vahan policy.

The policy has put in place several measures, including the mandatory presence of a female attendant, in buses for the safety of students.

At some schools, the authorities even found that the buses were not clean. District child protection officer Rashmi Saini said, “Several buses were dirty and were totally unsafe for children. Most lacked female attendants. The drivers of several buses fled on seeing the inspection team.”

She added that in the last three days during the drive, the team found that most of the buses where violations were found were being run by private contractors. “Some school principals also told us that some private operators were using the name of the school without permission. It is the responsibility of school authorities to check the same and ensure the safety of students,” said Saini.

PRINCIPALS BLAME FOR PARENTS FOR NEGLIGENCE

Principals of different city schools have blamed parents for neglecting the safety of their wards while selecting transportation.

Mona Singh, principal of Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town Extension, said, “We sign agreement with only those private bus operators who fulfill the Safe School Vahan norms. There are vans and three-wheelers that are running on agreement between parents and drivers. It’s these vans and three-wheelers that are using the name of the school without permission. We have informed the parents that these vehicles are not allowed by the transport authority but they don’t seem to care.”

She added that these vans, three-wheelers and auto-rickshaws are small in size and can easily enter narrow streets to pick and drop the child, therefore parents find it convenient to send their kids in such vehicles.

Another school principal, requesting anonymity, said, “We have informed the parents several times but they don’t pay heed. If anything untoward incident takes place, everyone starts blaming school authorities,” she said while adding that the transport department should take action against such vehicles.