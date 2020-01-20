Sambar found dead with bullet injury near Shahkot

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:27 IST

A sambar was found dead with a bullet injury in a sewage treatment plant at Dhandowal village near Shahkot town in Jalandhar district on Monday. According to the information, some people seen chasing the animal fired at it. As a result, the deer fell into sewage and died. Forest department officials said someone might have hunted the animal for meat and they are investigating the matter. Phillaur forest division official Gurpreet Singh said the sambar was buried. Sambar is protected under Schedule-III of the Wildlife Protection Act and is also listed as a vulnerable species. “We have registered an FIR and are trying to trace the suspects,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Major Singh.