Sanitation workers dump trash outside Zirakpur municipal council EO’s office

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 01:17 IST

Contractual sanitation employees of Zirakpur municipal council on Tuesday threw garbage outside the office of its executive officer (EO) Sandeep Tiwari. They have also been joined by employees of Dera Bassi and Lalru civic bodies in their protest against the authorities.

Municipal Council Sanitation Employees’ Union (Nagar Council Safai Karamchari Union) and Zirakpur Contractual Employees’ Union members are on strike for past several days to push for their pending demands.

Union leaders Pardeep Kumar Sood and Ravinder Pal Singh said they will not lift garbage from any part of the city till their demands are met. They are seeking wages as per the new DC rates. “We want MC contractors to pay us wages as per 2020 DC rates as we are being paid as per 2017 DC rates which is unjust. The new rates have been recently declared by DC, which must be implemented. We will not return to work unless our demands are met,” they added.

They claimed that as per the new DC rates, employees of Mohali municipal corporation are being paid Rs 9,500 per month, but their monthly wage is still Rs 7,500.

They also alleged that they are not being given basic amenities which are provided to the employees in other councils.

Sood said they are working for the past 15 years, but their services have not been regularised yet.