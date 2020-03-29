Sanitisation activities become fun for kids at shelter homes

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 18:07 IST

Lucknow At a time when the entire country is under 21-day lockdown, children in shelter homes are happily washing their hands several times a day and maintaining social distance. They are the same children who did not like the idea when they were first advised about sanitisation activities amid Covid-19 outbreak a week ago.

“A week ago, we told children to maintain social distancing. Gradually, they were educated about the virus spread and safety measures. Some of them understand the gravity while little ones enjoy the activities as fun,” said said Rita Tamta, superintendent of government shelter home for Girls, Motinagar. This shelter home currently housing 111 inmates as 15 were shifted to the nearest shelter home.

“A few small videos on methods of sanitisation of premises are here. Most of them now know that there is something like a coronavirus outbreak which has put the country under lockdown,” she added.

She further said maintaining social distancing was the toughest task especially among smaller children but by way of games and proper counseling, children were now practising it.

Lockdown for these children is not an unusual thing as they have been living within the boundaries of shelter home but the shelter home staff has continuously been telling them to maintain hygiene.

Moreover, many shelter homes, including private ones, are regularly sanitising their premises.

Lucknow’s Drishti Samajik Sansthan, which houses over 200 differently-abled children, is regularly sanitising its complex.

“We are taking full care of our 230 multiple-challenged children in various ways. Sanitisers, masks, hand wash, extra nutritional diet and supplements to enhance their immunity are being provided to them under the personal supervision of the management, special trainers and care givers,” said Dhiresh Bahadur of Drishti Samajik Sansthan.

Shelter homes for children are under strict vigil as no one is allowed to enter the premises except its staff. Earlier there used to be some visitors but now even the child welfare committee is inspecting and communicating with children through video calls.

The child welfare committee has been functioning from the homes of the members and has adopted preventive measures.

“We are not sending the rescued children directly to shelter home. They are sent to hospital for primary check-up and if they show flu-like symptoms, they are admitted there,” said Sangita Sharma, member, Lucknow child welfare committee.