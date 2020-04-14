e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sanitisation tunnel installed at GIMS

Sanitisation tunnel installed at GIMS

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:57 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

The Greater Noida authority on Tuesday has installed a sanitisation tunnel at the Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) for patients, visitors, doctors including other health care staff working at the facility where coronavirus patients are being treated.

“The sanitisation tunnel will help the hospital staff remain disinfected. The tunnel has been installed at the gate, where people can pass through it to disinfect themselves before entering the facility, where patients are being treated and now tests for Covid-19 tests are also being done. It takes at least 30 seconds to pass through this tunnel and get disinfected,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

Alok Tandon, principal secretary for infrastructure and industrial development department, Uttar Pradesh and chairman of Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority dedicated the tunnel to visitors and health care workers at GIMS.

Inside the tunnel, a solution of sodium hypochlorite will be sprayed on the user with the help of spray machines. The tunnel, which is 8 meters long, has a capacity to store over 1000 liters sodium hypochlorite solution.

“We have appealed to corporate houses use their corporate social responsibility funds to contribute in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and many of them have come forward in helping us,” Bhooshan said.

The Greater Noida authority has set up seven community kitchens across the city to provide food and ration to those in need. The authority has received high-pressure backpack spraying machines, ration and food packets from different companies based in the city. “We are using these machines and resources to help the needy,” Bhooshan said.

Surendra Nagar, member of Parliament(MP) for Rajya Sabha and former MP for Lok Sabha from Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday donated 11-tonne ration to the Greater Noida authority that will be distributed to migrant workers, homeless people in different areas.

top news
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities