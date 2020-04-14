Sanitisation tunnel installed at GIMS

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:57 IST

The Greater Noida authority on Tuesday has installed a sanitisation tunnel at the Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) for patients, visitors, doctors including other health care staff working at the facility where coronavirus patients are being treated.

“The sanitisation tunnel will help the hospital staff remain disinfected. The tunnel has been installed at the gate, where people can pass through it to disinfect themselves before entering the facility, where patients are being treated and now tests for Covid-19 tests are also being done. It takes at least 30 seconds to pass through this tunnel and get disinfected,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

Alok Tandon, principal secretary for infrastructure and industrial development department, Uttar Pradesh and chairman of Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority dedicated the tunnel to visitors and health care workers at GIMS.

Inside the tunnel, a solution of sodium hypochlorite will be sprayed on the user with the help of spray machines. The tunnel, which is 8 meters long, has a capacity to store over 1000 liters sodium hypochlorite solution.

“We have appealed to corporate houses use their corporate social responsibility funds to contribute in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and many of them have come forward in helping us,” Bhooshan said.

The Greater Noida authority has set up seven community kitchens across the city to provide food and ration to those in need. The authority has received high-pressure backpack spraying machines, ration and food packets from different companies based in the city. “We are using these machines and resources to help the needy,” Bhooshan said.

Surendra Nagar, member of Parliament(MP) for Rajya Sabha and former MP for Lok Sabha from Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday donated 11-tonne ration to the Greater Noida authority that will be distributed to migrant workers, homeless people in different areas.