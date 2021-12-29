e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sariska Tiger Reserve revival: As villagers relocate, conditions improve

Sariska Tiger Reserve revival: As villagers relocate, conditions improve

According to officials of the tiger reserve, there 29 villages in the Sariska Tiger Reserve, of which, inhabitants of six in the core areas have been completely relocated

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 17:25 IST
Devendra Bhardwaj
Devendra Bhardwaj
Hindustan Times, Alwar
Representational photo.
Representational photo.
         

The relocation of several villagers from the Sariska Tiger Reserve in the past four months to the outskirts has resulted in better visibility of tigers and more inflow of tourists in the habitat, which lost all its native tigers in 2005, forest department officials said.

According to officials of the tiger reserve, there 29 villages in the Sariska Tiger Reserve, of which, inhabitants of six in the core areas have been completely relocated to Bardod ki Rundh, Maujpur Kanpura and Tijara areas, years after the process of relocation actually started. Other villagers are in the process of relocation.

The officials said a reason for the slow pace of relocation was the less attractive rehabilitation package.

Also Read: Congress’ Rajasthan saga continues, Pilot maintains distance from Jaipur on Foundation Day

Bhagwan Sahay Gurjar of Dabli village said people have realised that they will have to leave the tiger reserve and have opted for the land exchange scheme of the government. “Also, our children will get schooling facility at Sariska Tiger Reserve and later employment there,” said Heera Lal of Kanpura, another villager who has opted for the package.

Chief conservator of forests of Sariska Tiger Reserve RN Meena said that due to the government allotting a budget of Rs3.28 crore, the task of relocation of the villagers has picked up the pace.

“The impact their moving out has already started showing as tiger sighting has increased,” he said.

He said although the area of Sariska Tiger Reserve is around 1,213sqkm, tigers were not sighted easily earlier. “Now, we can spot tigers every day or on alternate days,” he said.

That is not all as the reserve management has spotted four new tiger cubs in the recent months, especially from areas where villagers to used to live, taking their number to 22, including six cubs.

Sariska had lost all its tigers in 2005 because of poaching. After eight years due to the efforts of then prime minister, Manmohan Singh, and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, tigers were relocated from Ranthambore National Park in the 2008 and the process continued till the year 2013. For over five years, the numbers did not increase. However, records show that the past year has been good as tiger numbers have improved because of better habitat and creation of inviolate conditions.

tags
top news
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest
‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In