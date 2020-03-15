Sarpanch’s father-in-law shot at by bike-borne men in Tarn Taran village

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 21:31 IST

The father-in-law of a woman sarpanch, who owes allegiance to the ruling Congress party, of Hansawala village falling under Khadoor Sahib sub-division was shot at by three bike-borne men on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 6 pm when victim Lakhwinder Singh (60) was on his way to home after supervising ongoing development works of the village.

According to police, the assailants pumped two bullets into Lakhwinder, whose daughter-in-law Navreet Kaur is the village’s incumbent sarpanch.

Police have booked three unidentified persons on the victim’s complaint. Lakhwinder is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar. The accused were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act at Goindwal Sahib police station.

In his statement to the police, the victim said, “I have been overseeing works related to the panchayat as my daughter-in-law is the village’s sarpanch. On Saturday at around 6pm, when I was returning to home on motorcycle, I saw three bike-borne men near my farmhouse. They stopped me and when I asked for reason, they opened fire at me. One of the shots hit my left leg and another bullet my right shoulder.”

The assailants fled the spot as I called my son Amardeep Singh, who admitted me to a hospital in Amritsar, he said, adding that he could identify the assailants.

Amardeep said the family did not have any dispute with anyone. He said his father is a Congress worker and that is why the party supported his wife in sarpanch election in December, 2018.

Goindwal Sahib station house officer (SHO) Harinder Singh said, “We are examining footages of the close circuit television (CCTV) installed near the village. The accused will be arrested soon,” he said.