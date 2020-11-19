e-paper
Home / Cities / SCD colleges mourns death of its Olympian alumnus

SCD colleges mourns death of its Olympian alumnus

The 6-ft tall Jagmohan was in the science stream at the university.

cities Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Jagmohan Singh, who represented India at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, was a hurdles champion during his prime.
Jagmohan Singh, who represented India at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, was a hurdles champion during his prime.(HT PHOTO)
         

SCD Government College in Ludhiana mourned the demise of its alumnus Jagmohan Singh, a former Olympic athlete, who died in Patiala following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 88.

Jagmohan Singh, who represented India at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, was a hurdles champion during his prime.

Known to be a multi-faceted sports personality, he introduced scientific fitness training methods in athletics and other sports during his long stint at NIS Patiala.

The SCD Government College Alumni Association members, including Amarjit Singh Sandhu, Prabhjot Singh and Brij Goyal, along with college principal Dharam Singh Sandhu, mourned the demise of the illustrious alumnus who made the college proud.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of Punjab Basketball Association, said that Jagmohan was born on April 1, 1932, at Rajoana Kalan of Ludhiana.

A science student, the 6-ft tall Jagmohan created a new record of 15.5 seconds in the hurdles race, while representing the college at the inter-university championships in 1952. His grooming and passion in him secured a berth on the Indian Athletics Team in Rome Olympics, where he cut the tape in 14.5 seconds, creating a record.

